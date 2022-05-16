Kangana Ranaut says star kids look like 'boiled eggs': 'Dekhne me ajeeb lagte hai'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who has time and again raised her voice against nepotism in the industry, recently fired another comment towards star kids.

The actress, who is currently promoting her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’ told ABP Live that the audience finds it difficult to connect with star kids nowadays seen as lead in films.

She said, “With us what happens is that their (stars’) kids go abroad to complete their studies. They talk in English, watch only Hollywood films. They eat only with knives and forks and talk differently. So, how will they connect? Dekhne me bhi ajeeb se aise lagte hai jaise uble hue ande (They even look weird like boiled eggs). Their entire look has changed so people cannot relate. I don’t mean to troll anyone.”

Evoking the image of an Indian Black Widow, the fiery and enigmatic Agent Agni aka Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is set to enthrall the audiences in her movie 'Dhaakad'.

The films also stars Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta, and will hit the screens on May 20.

‘Dhaakad’ deals with the subject of child trafficking and the exploitation of women.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 09:34 AM IST