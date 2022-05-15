Kangana Ranaut says Akshay Kumar called her 'quietly' to praise 'Thalaivii': 'But he won't tweet my trailer'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known for her straightforward views, never shies away from expressing her opinion on social media.

Amid the promotions of her upcoming film 'Dhaakad', Kangana said that Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn or Akshay Kumar will not promote her film.

Reacting to Ajay Devgn's statement about 'Bollywood Bonhomie,' Kangana told Mirror Now, "Ajay Devgn will never promote my film. He will promote other films but will never promote my film. Akshay Kumar called me, quietly, to tell me 'hush-hush' that you know, I love your Thalaivii, but he will not tweet my trailer."

When asked what she believes to be the reason behind it, Kangana said she can't answer on those actors' behalf.

She added, "Ajay Devgn goes and does a role in a female-centric film. But will he do that in my film? I will be more than obliged and I will be more than grateful if he does. If he supports my film how Arjun (Rampal) has. Of course, it is quite evident that they don't want to. I think all the actors should support me as I support them. I was the first to praise films like The Kashmir Files and Shershah. I praised Sidharth Malhotra and even Karan Johar's film. I did it openly, not making quiet calls. This bonding exists between them, but when I reach out they don't reciprocate, not yet. But I am sure that will change."

It may be mentioned that actor Salman Khan recently shared the film's trailer on his Instagram account and wished the team luck, after which Kangana said she will never say again that she is alone in the industry.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. It also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

The film is all set to release in theatres on May 20.

