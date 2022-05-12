Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Amitabh Bachchan deleting tweet about 'Dhaakad': ‘Whose pressure will he have?’

Last week, actress Kangana Ranaut treated the audience to her scintillating performance in the teaser of 'She's on Fire' song from her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'.

Composed by Badshah and performed by Nikhita Gandhi and Badshah himself, it was released in Jaipur's Raj Mandir theatre.

The song’s teaser was shared by Bollywood’s mega star Amitabh Bachchan, who tweeted, “All good wishes” and added a thumbs-up emoji.

However, he later deleted it.

Now, reacting to the same, Kangana in an interview with Tried & Refused Productions said, “There are personal insecurities and they are all trying to hide behind the thing that oh we will get boycotted from the industry. Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in other five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don’t know, I find this situation a bit complex.”

Talking about ‘She’s on Fire’ Kangana had earlier said, "It's a song which has some great beats and highlights what Agent Agni is all about. The fire within her to destroy her enemies is very strong and the song captures her never-say-die attitude and undying spirit beautifully. We have experimented with costumes, hair and makeup and tried to do something unusual and different. I hope the song is loved by all."

'Dhaakad', whose music is produced under the banner of SRE Music, is set to arrive in theatres on May 20. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai, also starring - Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee among others.

The film has been presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and co-produced by Hunar Mukut in association with Zee Studios, Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films.

