Kangana Ranaut pens note marking the day Emergency was declared in India

Kangana Ranaut shared a note for her upcoming film 'Emergency', on Saturday, marking the day, June 25, 1975, when the state of Emergency was declared in the country.

The actress, who is set to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in 'Emergency', shared the photo of the front page of a newspaper from 1975, and wrote, "These were the most dramatic events in the recent history of the world. What lead to Emergency which was declared today and what were its consequences."

She further mentioned, "In the centre of it was the most powerful woman in the world. This deserves a grand scale epic film of its own. So see you in the theatres next year with #Emergency."

Not just acting, but Kangana will also be donning the director's hat for 'Emergency' and producing the film.

The film is being written by writer Ritesh Shah. For the unversed, Shah has previously written films like ‘Pink’, ‘Kahaani’, and ‘Kahaani 2’ among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in 'Dhaakad' which hit the theatres on May 20. The film features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role.

Even though the film was much hyped ahead of its release, it failed to impress the audience and drastically tanked at the box office.