e-Paper Get App

Kangana Ranaut pens note marking the day Emergency was declared in India

Kangana is set to play Indira Gandhi in her next titled 'Emergency'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
article-image

Kangana Ranaut shared a note for her upcoming film 'Emergency', on Saturday, marking the day, June 25, 1975, when the state of Emergency was declared in the country.

The actress, who is set to step into the shoes of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in 'Emergency', shared the photo of the front page of a newspaper from 1975, and wrote, "These were the most dramatic events in the recent history of the world. What lead to Emergency which was declared today and what were its consequences."

She further mentioned, "In the centre of it was the most powerful woman in the world. This deserves a grand scale epic film of its own. So see you in the theatres next year with #Emergency."

Not just acting, but Kangana will also be donning the director's hat for 'Emergency' and producing the film.

The film is being written by writer Ritesh Shah. For the unversed, Shah has previously written films like ‘Pink’, ‘Kahaani’, and ‘Kahaani 2’ among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in 'Dhaakad' which hit the theatres on May 20. The film features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role.

Even though the film was much hyped ahead of its release, it failed to impress the audience and drastically tanked at the box office.

Read Also
From Ranbir Kapoor in 'Shamshera' to Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad' - actors who portrayed multiple...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodKangana Ranaut pens note marking the day Emergency was declared in India

RECENT STORIES

Former England great Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby manager

Former England great Wayne Rooney resigns as Derby manager

Maharashtra: Rebel MLA Kesarkar reveals Shinde camp's new name 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'; CM Thackeray...

Maharashtra: Rebel MLA Kesarkar reveals Shinde camp's new name 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'; CM Thackeray...

Shane Warne's advertisement during Headingley Test draws fans' ire

Shane Warne's advertisement during Headingley Test draws fans' ire

Rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde to be named 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb': MLA Deepak Kesarkar

Rebel camp led by Eknath Shinde to be named 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb': MLA Deepak Kesarkar

Cristiano Ronaldo tops list of world’s most influential sports stars

Cristiano Ronaldo tops list of world’s most influential sports stars