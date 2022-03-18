Kangana Ranaut-Javed Akhtar Case: Case cannot be transferred on mere apprehension, Court tells actress

A plea for transfer of case should not be entertained on mere apprehension, a sessions court in Dindoshi has said while rejecting the plea of actor Kangana Ranaut last week to transfer defamation proceedings against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar to another court.

The detailed order was made available on Friday. Kangana had alleged bias on the part of the Andheri magistrate who is conducting proceedings in the defamation complaint by Akhtar. This present plea was her third attempt at transferring the case, after two earlier attempts failed. Akhtar’s advocate Jay Bharadwaj had pointed this out to the court during arguments against the transfer of the case.

Second Additional Principal Judge SM Bhosle said in the order that considering the overall material, in the circumstances that one after another transfer applications were filed and only presence of applicant was sought (by Andheri court), there is no material to conclude that the magistrate was dealing with the matter without fairness and had biases against the applicant (Kangana).

The court further said that a mere allegation that there is apprehension that justice will not be done in the given case, alone does not suffice. It stated that in the absence of any material demonstrating the apprehension that justice will not be done, without any bias, such application for transfer cannot be entertained. “Therefore, while assurances of fair trial need to be respected, plea for transfer of case should not be entertained on mere apprehension,” the order stated.

