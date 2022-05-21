Kangana Ranaut begins prep for her next titled 'Emergency'; to play the role of former PM Indira Gandhi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has kickstarted the preparations for her next film 'Emergency', wherein she will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Not just that, but the actress will also direct and produce the film, which will will reportedly feature the Emergency phase, and Operation Blue Star.

On Saturday, she shared a photo from her office and wrote, "Marching on... Preproduction day in the office #Emergency."

PM

The film is being written by writer Ritesh Shah. For the unversed, Shah has previously written films like ‘Pink’, ‘Kahaani’, and ‘Kahaani 2’ among others.

Meanwhile, Kangana was recently seen in 'Dhaakad' which hit the theatres on May 20. The film features Kangana as 'Agent Agni' in a never-seen-before avatar as she packs punches with the ruthless antagonist, played by Arjun Rampal. The film also stars Divya Dutta in a key role.

If reports are to be believed, the actioner managed to earn only Rs 50 lakh on its first day. It clashed with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which is a hit at the box office.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:40 PM IST