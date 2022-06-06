Kangana Ranaut addresses 'Dhaakad' Box Office debacle: 'I see a lot of curated negativity'

Kangana Ranaut mentions she kickstarted 2022 by delivering a superhit OTT reality show, and promised her critics that this year is far from over.

Kangana Ranaut’s 'Dhaakad' must have not delivered well at the Box Office but that has not affected the actor’s spirit.

On Saturday, Kangana mentioned on her Instagram stories about how the year is not over yet, and promised that she has some blockbusters up her sleeve.

She shared a screenshot that called Kangana Ranaut “the box office queen of India.” Reacting to it, the actress wrote, “2019 I have Manikarnika 160 crore ka supehit film. 2020 was Covid year, 2021 I have biggest film of my career, Thalaivii, which came on OTT and was huge success.”

Citing the reality show as an example, the actress said, “I see lots of curated negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster and it’s not over yet.”

She concluded that she has “great hopes” for the year ahead.

The reality show marked Kangana’s debut as a host. It also marked her OTT debut.

On the work front, Kangana is currently busy with 'Emergency', which would see her playing Indira Gandhi. The actor will also be directing the film. The Padma Shri actress will also be seen in 'Tejas' this year.