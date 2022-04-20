Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu announce name of their newborn son in a sweet post

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 19.

On Wednesday, Gautam officially shared the good news with their fans. Taking to Instagram, he shared a sweet note and also also announced the name of their newborn baby.

Kajal and Gautam have named their son Neil.

The note reads, "We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2020." It also includes the names of Neil's parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

"Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings @kajalaggarwalofficial," Gautam captioned his post.

Kajal and Gautam got married in October 2020 and have now welcomed their first child.

According to several media reports, the new parents are over the moon. The couple had announced the pregnancy in January 2022.

For the last few weeks, the 'Singham' actress has been treating her fans and followers with stunning photos from her maternity photoshoots.

She had also said that preparing for motherhood can be 'beautiful but messy'.

Taking to Instagram, the popular actress, who has earmarked a space for herself in the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries, wrote, "Let's face it, preparing for motherhood can be beautiful, but messy. One moment you feel like you have everything under control, while the next moment, you're so drained, you wonder how you're going to manage making it to bedtime!

"And within these days, weeks, and months of loving our children and our partners, sometimes we forget that this accumulation of emotions (joy, sadness, anxiety, heartbreak) are what piece together our unique stories and make them ours."

The actress has been doing aerobics and strength conditioning exercises to keep herself healthy.

She believes women who are pregnant without complications must be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises and had put out a post to this effect earlier.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal was last seen in the film 'Hey Sinamika!', co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

She will next be seen in Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya', co-starring Telugu superstar son Ram Charan. She plays Chiranjeevi's love interest in the film directed by Koratala Siva. The film also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani among others.

Besides that, Kajal will also feature as the female protagonist in a new film titled 'Uma'.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:08 PM IST