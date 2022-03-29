'Kabir Singh' is an adapted copy of Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam', claims actor-director Satish Kaushik

Bollywood actor Satish Kaushik, who had also directed the iconic Salman Khan-starrer 'Tere Naam', spilled the beans on what went behind the making of the film.

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Kaushik revealed that Salman was initially not okay with the character 'Radhe' which he played in 'Tere Naam'.

In the film, Salman played an obsessed lover, who stalks and threatens his love interest, played by Bhumika Chawla, to win her heart.

Kaushik said that though Salman was confident that the film will be a box office hit, he disliked the message that the character gave out to the audience.

Kaushik also claimed 'Kabir Singh' to be an adapted copy of 'Tere Naam'.

'Kabir Singh', starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, had faced the public ire and was slammed for romanticising misogyny, sexism and toxic masculinity.

Meanwhile, a few years ago, Kaushik had said that 'Tere Naam 2' is in the making and that it will be completely different from the original.

He had also said that the second installment will be the love story of a gangster, if and when it happens.

'Tere Naam' had released in the year 2003 and Salman's performance in the film was lauded by the audience. It is also regarded as one of the best performances by the superstar till date.

