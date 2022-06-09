e-Paper Get App

'JugJugg Jeeyo' team to kickstart promotions as Varun Dhawan returns to Mumbai

'JugJugg Jeeyo' is slated to release on June 24.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 05:20 PM IST
'JugJugg Jeeyo' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for 'Bawaal' in Europe. While he is active on social media to share details of his next release, the actor is expected to return to Mumbai to kickstart promotions on a grand scale.

Anil Kapoor who hasn’t been in the country too will join the team for promotions this weekend along with the film’s leading ladies - Kiara and Neetu.

Taking the promotions a notch higher, the team of this family entertainer has big plans lined up. The cast will be going for city tours, making appearances on reality shows, doing crowd activities, interviews, marketing interactions, etc.

