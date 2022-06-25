'JugJugg Jeeyo' star Varun Dhawan reveals he wears wife Natasha's clothes by mistake post marriage

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal |

Varun Dhawan, who is currently enjoying the positive response received for his latest release 'JugJugg Jeeyo', recently opened up on how his life has changed post marriage with Natasha Dalal.

During an interaction with India Today, Varun revealed that a lot of times, he wears Natasha's clothes, assuming they are his. "Kya hota hain ki aapka jo cupboard hain, uske andar ladkiyon ke kapde aa jaate hain. Mistake se jeans nikalta hoon and I try wearing it and I see it's Natasha’s jeans. This happens a lot. The clothes get mixed up. Obviously, you're sharing your lives together. But it's totally okay," he shared.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in a hush-hush ceremony in Alibaug. Due to the pandemic, the couple kept their wedding lowkey, with only their closest friends and family members in attendance.

On the professional front, Varun's latest release, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' released in theatres on June 24. The film that has already created mass hysteria around it, also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in lead roles. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.

Besides, Varun also has an impressive line up with films like 'Bhediya' and 'Bawaal' in his kitty.