Jugjugg Jeeyo: Maniesh Paul improvised viral 'Papaji bade ho gaye' dialogue from trailer, reveals Varun Dhawan

Maniesh Paul, who will be next seen in the film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', has already struck a chord with the audience within a day of the trailer release.

During the trailer launch of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', co-star Varun Dhawan revealed that Maniesh came up with the most viral dialogue from the trailer through improvisation.

One of the biggest highlights of the trailer was the hilarious "Papaji bade ho gaye" dialogue by Maniesh as they learn that Anil Kapoor's character is having an affair. In less than 24 hours, the dialogue has already impressed the audience.

Interestingly, Maniesh improvised his own dialogue, adding his punch of humour to the character.

Talking about the same, Varun shared, "Maniesh came up with the line in his improv, and it wasn't in the script at all. Raj (Mehta, director) and I were initially slightly skeptical about it, but we definitely were laughing a lot at it. Eventually, Raj decided to take the dialogue in the film."

Maniesh plays Kiara Advani's brother and the quintessential Punjabi munda in the Raj Mehta directorial, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Having wrapped the shoot of 'Smart Jodi' recently, Maniesh is promoting his upcoming film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. The film is slated to hit the big screens on June 24.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:33 PM IST