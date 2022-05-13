Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Karan Johar gives a glimpse of Anil-Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's 'crazy parivaar'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday shared a "happy" glimpse of his upcoming production 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' starring actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

Sharing the first look poster of Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Karan wrote, "Aaiye, iss parivaar ka hissa baniye! A true family entertainer coming your way - with emotions and love. See you in cinemas on 24th June."

Neetu shared a poster also a motion poster for the film, giving fans an insight as to what to expect.

She wrote: "What's a family reunion without some nok-jhok and surprises. I am so excited to invite you to the family reunion of my crazy parivaar. From mine to yours."

In the poster, we can see Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul pose for a happy picture.

"Ladies and gentlemen, my parivaar. Are you ready for a family reunion unlike ever before? Surprises, chaos, masti, emotions - you get a bit of everything with us! Jug Jugg Jeeyo in cinemas near you on 24th June," Kiara wrote sharing this poster.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is a comedy-drama, which is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. YouTuber Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul will also be seen in the film.

It is slated to hit the screens on June 24.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:57 PM IST