Jubin Nautiyal and Nikita Dutta to get married soon? Here's what we know

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actress Nikita Dutta will reportedly tie the knot soon.

Rumour has it that Jubin and Nikita's families have met as the actress went to Jubin's hometown in Uttarakhand and he visited her in Mumbai to plan the wedding details.

The celebrated singer and the 'Kabir Singh' actress have being spotted on numerous occasions together. Romance speculations were fuelled as the duo has often been papped at restaurant dates.

Nikita was also spotted picking her rumored beau up from the airport and later hinted at their relationship as she posted about Dehradun, the town Jubin hails from.

The two have also often commented on each other's social media posts, leading fans to believe that wedding may soon be on the cards for the duo.

Jubin and Nikita met on the sets of 'Kabir Singh'. While Nikita played Shahid’s love interest in the film, Jubin sang the blockbuster song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur Hum.'

As rumours of marriage do the rounds, fans have been excited given that the two undoubtedly make a great-looking couple and share electric chemistry.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:30 PM IST