John Abraham takes a dig at Kapil Sharma, says 'Being on the show doesn't translate to ticket sales'

Days after snubbing a reporter for asking questions regarding 'The Kashmir Files', John Abraham, who is busy promoting his upcoming 'Attack', lauded the Vivek Agnihotri-directorial for its tremendous success.

He stated that the scribes have been asked to bring controversy and hence, they are questioning him about 'The Kashmir Files' and refused to answer them.

However, in a latest interview, John himself mentioned the film, while also taking a dig at comedian Kapil Sharma for not having the team of 'The Kashmir Files' on his show.

Speaking of marketing his films, John said that just because a film gets promoted on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', it does not mean that it will guarantee ticket sales.

He added that 'Attack' director Lakshya Raj Anand gets hyper about promoting his film, and that he also took John on Kapil's show.

Citing the example of how 'The Kashmir Files' has been a blockbuster at the box office without any marketing gimmicks, John stated that an 'over-marketed film', which released around the same time, failed to mint money.

"I like Kapil, he’s a nice boy, but it doesn’t translate to ticket sales," the actor said.

Days before the release of 'The Kashmir Files', director Vivek Agnihotri had said that he and his team were not invited on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as they were not 'stars'.

However, Anupam Kher had later clarified that they did not go as it is more of a light-hearted show and 'The Kashmir Files' was a serious film.

Meanwhile, 'Attack' starring John, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on April 1.

John features in ‘Attack’ as a "super soldier", who can operate "beyond normal human limits".

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 10:35 AM IST