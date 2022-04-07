John Abraham pens heartfelt note on 'Attack's success: 'I am proud of this film'

A week after the release of his much-anticipated film 'Attack', actor John Abraham on Thursday penned a heartfelt note for his team and his fans.

He took to Instagram to thank the viewers for their support, and shared that it was indeed challenging to make the film through the three COVID-19 waves.

"Whatever appreciation we have received for this film, a big thank you to the audience for accepting something that's new and different. 'Attack' was an honest, humble experiment on our part to give the industry something refreshing and new," he wrote.

He added, "I completely own and am proud of this film. I stand by the honest effort every team member has taken on 'Attack'."

'Attack' released on April 1 and has so far managed to mint Rs 13 crore at the box office, despite strong competition from the magnum opus 'RRR'.

Besides John, the actioner also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

'Attack' is about the story of an Army soldier who realises his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India’s first super-soldier and to stop the rampant terror attacks.

Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, Part 1 of 'Attack' is a big-ticket franchise based on a world where future wars will be fought on technology and artificial intelligence (AI).

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 02:52 PM IST