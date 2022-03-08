'Jhund' Box Office Collection: Amitabh Bachchan's film earns Rs 7.70 crore in 4 days

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's 'Jhund' opened at the theatres with a positive response from fans and film critics.

On Monday, the fourth day of its release, the Nagraj Manjule-directorial earned Rs 1.20 crore.

On its very first day, the film minted Rs 1.5 crore, while on its second day, it earned Rs 2.10 crore. 'Jhund', based on a real-life story earned Rs 2.90 crore on the third day.

The total box office collection of the film now stands at Rs 7.70 crore.

The film has been attracting a healthy word of mouth and has received appreciation from masses.

'Jhund' is based on the life of renowned Nagpur-based football coach Vijay Barse. Amitabh Bachchan has effortlessly stepped into the shoes of Barse and has delivered yet another brilliant performance.

The film also features 'Sairat' actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

In an interaction with Free Press Journal, Manjule said that he is fortunate to get the opportunity to direct Big B in his first Hindi film, and that it is still hard for him to believe that he did it.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.

Meanwhile, Big B has a number of releases lined up for him. He will be next seen in the fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy among others.

Apart from that, he will be a part of Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34', Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye', Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', and Nag Ashwin's 'Project K'. Bachchan will also feature in the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with Deepika Padukone.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:21 PM IST