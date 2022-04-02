'Jersey’ new poster shows Shahid Kapoor’s various shades in the film

The wait to catch Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey on the big screen is almost over! Upping the ante on the excitement surrounding the film, the makers of 'Jersey' today unveiled yet another poster. Slated to hit the theatres on 14th April, 'Jersey' will witness Shahid’s return to 70MM after the runaway hit 'Kabir Singh'.

Putting on display a montage of the most heart-warming and hair-raising moments from the film, the poster presents Shahid Kapoor in his versatile best. A determined cricketer, a doting father, a loving husband and an underdog steadfast in his path to rise up again – the poster brings alive every shade the superstar displays in the film. The poster also features Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur and Ronit Kamra.

Produced by Allu Entertainment and Brat Films, 'Jersey' is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the award for the original Telugu version of the film.

Presented by Allu Arvind, producers Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi have joined hands to bring the Hindi adaptation of the critically-acclaimed Telugu film to life. With foot-tapping numbers by Sachet-Parampara, 'Jersey' has the country humming its tunes already.

