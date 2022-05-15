'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh's film earns Rs 4 crore on Day 2

Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' has received mixed reviews from fans and critics. The film has had a poor start at the box office as it earned only Rs 3.25 crore on the first day (Friday, May 13).

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film earned Rs 4 crore on the second day of its release. In two days, the film has minted Rs 7.25 crore.

Reportedly, 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' showed growth in the 30 percent range on Saturday which is not good. The growth on the second day is less than the likes of Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey'.

'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is a comedy-drama film directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films.

The film stars Ranveer in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. It also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 01:35 PM IST