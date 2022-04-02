Jaya Prada Birthday Special: Most memorable songs of the yesteryear actress

Bollywood yesteryear actress Jaya Prada is all set to ring in her 60th birthday on Sunday.

Born on April 3, 1962, Jaya Prada's real name is Lalita Rani. When she was a teenager, she performed a dance at her school's annual function. A film director in the audience then offered her a three-minute dance number in the Telugu film 'Bhoomi Kosam', which her family encouraged her to accept, and since, there was no looking back for her.

Indian cinema icon Satyajit Ray also called her "the most beautiful face on the Indian screen".

Jaya Prada is the recipient of three Filmfare Awards South and has starred in many Telugu and Hindi films along with several Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi films.

However, she left the film industry at the peak of her career, as she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994 and entered politics. She was a Member of Parliament (MP) from Rampur from 2004 to 2014.

On Jaya Prada's birthday, here's a look at some of her most memorable songs in Bollywood:

Dafliwale Dafli Baja

Jaya reprised her role from the Telugu film Siri Siri Muvva (1976) in its Hindi remake, Sargam (1979). In the film, she played a mute character. The song 'Dafliwale Dafli Baja' also featured late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ui Amma

In the song 'Ui Amma' from the film 'Mawaali', Jaya Prada starred alongside two of the biggest stars, Jeetendra and Sridevi.

Pyar Ka Tohfa Tera

The song 'Pyar Ka Tohfa Tera' featured in the 1984 film 'Tohfa'. It was composed by Bappi Lahiri and written by Indivar, and was one of the top songs of the year.

Mujhe Naulakha Mangaade

In the same year, Jaya Prada also appeared in the song 'Mujhe Naulakha Mangaade' from the film 'Sharaabi'. The film was the first time she was cast opposite Amitabh Bachchan on screen.

Gori Hain Kalaiyan

In 'Gori Hain Kalaiyan' from 'Aaj Ka Arjun', Jaya Prada once again starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The song was one of the biggest chartbusters in the year 1990.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 04:18 PM IST