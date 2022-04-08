Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special: A look at the 'Silsila' stars love story with Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Bachchan will celebrate her 74th birthday on Saturday.

The actress is happily married to megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the last 49 years, and is a mother to actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

On the occasion of the 'Silsila' actress' birthday, here's a look at her love story with Amitabh Bachchan.

Jaya was already a superstar when she met Amitabh for the first time. The latter had just started his career then. They mat on the sets of Jaya's 'Guddi' and there was an immediate spark between them.

Jaya revealed that after their meeting, when she told people that she found him 'different from the rest', they laughed it off. However, the actress believed that he will make it big one day and that he won't be the usual stereotyped 'hero' of Bollywood.

As years passed, Jaya's admiration for Amitabh only grew stronger and it was during the shoot of the 1972 film 'Ek Nazar' that he too fell in love with Jaya.

ALSO READ Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic with wife Jaya Bachchan from their first film together

While their relationship grew stronger and became the talk of the town, the couple was met with an unexpected twist ahead of the release of their film 'Zanjeer' in 1973.

It so happened that their friends planned to make a trip to London if the film turns out to be a hit. When Amitabh informed the same to his family, his father Harivanshrai Bachchan objected to it, stating that he cannot go on a vacation with Jaya without being married to her.

And instead of being dejected about the same, Amitabh took it as an opportunity and popped the question to Jaya, and it was an instant yes from her.

Jaya thus tied the knot with Amitabh in a lowkey ceremony on June 3, 1973, and on the same day, they left for London.

The couple has since then enjoyed an almost five-decade-long marital bliss and has stood by each other through all the ups and downs life threw at them.

Over the years, the actors have starred together in a number of superhit movies including 'Abhimaan', 'Mili', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', among others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 04:00 PM IST