Javed Akhtar: 'The Live-In Song' challenges ancient beliefs that look down upon couples who stay together before marriage

The 'Live-in' song has released today and it is all about the evolving world of millennials and the trend of living together instead of directly taking the plunge of getting married.

The lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar and the song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Mohit Chauhan.

The song addresses a very relevant subject in today’s times and introduces the concept of treating all couples equally & that “Live In is also cool”.

The song, which is composed by Shameer Tandon, is a step in a fresh direction. It aims to educate the minds of the older generation about the equal importance of living in with the ‘one’.

Speaking about the song, Javed Akhtar said, “I have written many songs in my life but I have a special importance for this new one as it represents a new way of thinking. It challenges the ancient beliefs that look down upon couples who want to stay together before tying the knot. I believe that the real bond between a man and a woman is not some ancient ritual but mutual love and respect."

The 'Live-in' song has been directed by Aditya Datt and features Ehan Bhat and Bibriti Chatterjee.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 04:44 PM IST