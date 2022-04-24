Janhvi Kapoor opens up on social media trolling: 'I'm always surprised by the double standards'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about how she deals with trolling on social media.

In the interview with Filmfare magazine, the actress said that she is 'indifferent' to it.

"I have become increasingly indifferent to it. But time and again, I think I’m always a little surprised and taken aback by just the double standards sometimes. And how bitter some people can be, but then again, it’s not a big deal," Janhvi said.

Janhvi is not new to internet trolling. Netizens have time and again found several reasons to troll the actress. Recently, she was brutally trolled and mocked for alleged 'plastic surgeries' and for 'acting surprised over sister Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Roohi'.

Her other upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry', the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Apart from that, she will be seen in 'Dostana 2' and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama 'Takht', alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

Janhvi has also wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie 'Mili'. This is the first time ever that she has collaborated with her father Boney Kapoor.

She also has Dharma Productions' next 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' with Rajkummar Rao. Besides that, Janhvi recently announced her new project- 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. Billed as a love story, it is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 05:23 PM IST