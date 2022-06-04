'Janhit Mein Jaari' Title Track Out: It's time to celebrate the strength of a woman with Raaftar's groovy song

While party songs have become a mainstay of several composers, few manage to bring as much swag to it as Raaftar. The latest song released from the album of 'Janhit Mein Jaari' has gained immense popularity is high on beats, the track brings a perfect mix of fun and catchy rhythm and hard hitting lyrics which will keep the listeners engrossed.

The title track is penned by Prini Siddhant Madhav, and is sung by Raaftar and Nakash Aziz, while the amazing and path breaking lyrics are by writer-producer, Raaj Shaandilya.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ encompasses the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. Its the story of a girl who juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.

Anud Singh who makes his Hindi film debut opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha portrays the character of her supportive husband to the T. The film is supported by a stellar cast like Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, Tinnu Anand, Bijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and others.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink pixturez productions in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shraddha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, co-Produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta, a Zee Studios Release and it will release in cinemas on June 10.