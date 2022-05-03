Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha has a strong message for those pointing fingers at her - watch video

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is all set to play the lead in the upcoming film 'Janhit Mein Jaari', dropped a hardhitting video on Tuesday.

In the video, she can be heard challenging people that she will give a befitting reply to whoever points their fingers at her and question her.

"Ungliyan nahi apni soch upar karo! Yeh suchna hai #JanhitMeinJaari. Releasing in cinemas 10th June 2022," she wrote along with the video.

This the second film in which the actress will be seen playing the lead role, post the success of her first solo project, 'Chhorii'. In the film, she tried to shed light on the issue of female infanticide.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' revolves around a young girl from Madhya Pradesh, who takes up the job of selling condoms in her town. The film traces her journey as she faces challenges due to social taboos, while also fighting back against her family and the neighbourhood.

Directed by Jai Basantu Singh and presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 10.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:56 AM IST