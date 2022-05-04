‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is a film with pure heart and strong message, says Raaj Shaandilyaa

After success of his last film ‘Dream Girl’, filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa is back with latest film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’. The film contains no VFX, profanity, violence, vulgarity, or big budget, which makes it unique and refreshing.

In an era where visual effects and huge budget have become an integral part of the film industry, ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ aims to stand out with its simple yet refreshing story-telling.

A source informs, “The intent of the film is extremely important, and how entertainingly it plays out the intent to engage the audience. The makers of this film have focused on its intent and it will help them to reach to a larger audience. It is the kind of a film that you never forget and still talk about even after a few months and years of watching it.”

It’s interesting to note that of late, big Bollywood stars have also turned towards films, which are high on content. The source adds, “The evolution of storytelling or any industry is a gradual process. It doesn’t take place overnight. Many filmmakers are coming up with unique and refreshing ideas and films that are content-driven.”

Written and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa and Vinod Bhanushali, it is directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh. ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tinnu Anand, Anud Singh Dhaka, Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, and Brijendra Kala.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:07 PM IST