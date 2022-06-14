'Janhit Mein Jaari' Box Office Collection Day 4: Nushrratt Bharuccha's film sees a major drop

After a respectable first weekend, Nushrratt Bharuccha's social drama 'Janhit Mein Jaari', which released on June 10, witnessed a major drop in box office collections on its first Monday.

On its fourth day, the film managed to earn only Rs 38.22 lakh, as opposed to Rs 1.18 crore a day before.

Janhit Mein Jaari' collected Rs 56.70 lakh on its first day and Rs 1.02 crore on its second day. The total revenue of the film now stands at Rs 3.14 crore worldwide.

The strong word of mouth is expected to sustain the film through the week.

‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ traces the journey of a young girl who sells condoms for a living despite societal resistance. She juggles working towards the betterment of women, telling people the importance of using protection while handling the resistance of her family and in-laws towards her job.

Anud Singh, who makes his Hindi film debut opposite Nushrratt, portrays the character of her supportive husband. The film is supported by a stellar cast like Vijay Raaz, Paritosh Tripathi, Tinnu Anand, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf, and others.

'Janhit Mein Jaari' has been directed by Jai Basantu Singh and produced by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink pixturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.