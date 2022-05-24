'Janhit Mein Jaari' actor Anud Singh has same raw talent as Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer and Ayushmann: Raaj Shaandaliyaa

Anud Singh is the latest sensation in B-Town after the audience got a glimpse of the actor in Nushrratt Bharuccha's 'Janhit Mein Jaari' trailer.

Marking his first film as a lead in the Hindi film industry, Anud Singh is receiving a lot of love from the industry, critics and audience likewise. Speaking about him, writer-producer Raaj Shaandilyaa says, “While scouting for someone opposite Nushrratt, we wanted a new face who has an innocently mischievous face we all can love, who can stand tall and supportive for Nushrratt’s character and do right by her. We saw his clips and we trusted our gut that he will do justice to the role of Manorajan."

He adds, "He has held his own against a talented powerhouse like Nushrratt. He comes across as so natural and effortless that he reminds me of the young Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sushant Singh Rajput. He has the same drive to perform and hunger to excel in that performance. It's actors like him that make one believe in raw, true and honest talent.”

'Janhit Mein Jaari' is a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, Rajesh Raghav and Mukesh Gupta. It is co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

A Zee Studios release, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' will hit cinemas worldwide on June 10.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 02:43 PM IST