Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni's 'Gullak' season 3 to release on April 7

With new ‘Kisse’, the Mishra family is back to embark upon new chapters in their lives.

Set in a quaint North Indian town, 'Gullak' season 3 will further explore the far from perfect realities and dynamics of the Mishra clan, comprising parents Santosh and Shanti Mishra, and their sons Annu and Aman, and their evolution as a family and as individuals.

The show brings to light the everyday experiences of a small town, middle-class Indian household, documented beautifully through interesting anecdotes mirroring daily life. Through various relatable instances, we get an insight into the Mishras’ lives, which make up a beautiful medley of emotions, disagreements, aspirations, and struggles.

Amidst all the arguments and bickering, what ties them together is their undying love and support for each other, which comes through in the most unexpected ways, making the audiences so invested in the story.

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, directed by Palash Vaswani, produced by Arunabh Kumar, and written by Durgesh Singh, 'Gullak' season 3 is a TVF creation.

Starring Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar, and Sunita Rajwar amongst others, the third season will premiere on SonyLIV on 7th April.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:35 PM IST