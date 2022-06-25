e-Paper Get App

Jacqueline Fernandez ups her fashion game in risque outfits - watch video

Jacqueline is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Vikrant Rona'.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
Jacqueline Fernandez, who is popularly known as the sunshine girl of the industry, dropped a spectacular video of herself where she can be seen slaying in a number of trendy outfits. The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous and fans just cannot have enough of her.

Taking to her social media, she shared the video and wrote, "Step into style".

Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, she recently celebrated Autism Pride day with the employees of Cafe Arpaan on behalf of her NGO ‘You Only Live Once’.

Currently, the actress is running back and forth to promote her upcoming film ‘Vikrant Rona’ in which actress is said to have given one of the best dance numbers of her career.

The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' and in ‘Ram Setu’ along with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

