Jacqueline Fernandez is a sight for sore eyes in sultry black dress - watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez, whose film 'Attack' was released today, is killing it in this new black furry dress.

Fernandez is a bonafide fashionista who can pull any outfit with complete grace and elegance. Today, the ‘Attack’ actress blessed our feed with her dreamboat presence as she uploaded this sensual reel on her Instagram feed.

Have a look:

In the reel, the glam queen is seen donning an off-shoulder black outfit, making her look uber stylish. Her outfit highlights a sweetheart neckline and translucent gloves. Jacqueline’s smart fashion sense has always made her stand out. The fact that she added dangler earrings, a bracelet, and rings to her outfit has made us stop and look at her in awe!

With subtle makeup and her side-parted silky tresses left open, the actress has managed to shine and how!

On top of everything, Jacqueline’s sultry dance moves made the reel even more pleasing to the eyes.

On the work front, Jacqueline was busy with back-to-back promotions of ‘Bachchhan Paanday’ and ‘Attack’. She is all set to star in ‘Ram Setu’ with Akshay Kumar and ‘Cirkus’ with Rohit Shetty.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 07:59 PM IST