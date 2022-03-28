Jacqueline Fernandez goes for an extra sensual avatar in ravishing black attire

Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous diva of Bollywood. The actress has always seen shining up her beauty in every attire she appeared in and this time she is here to raise the heat in her ravishing black attire.

Recently Jacqueline took to her social media and shared some alluring pictures of herself in the black dress wearing a pair of attractive earrings.

Loading View on Instagram

Jacqueline has been seen taking up beautiful attire while she is on the promotion of her upcoming 'Attack' in which she will be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham.

Apart from that, the actress is also shooting for her forthcoming projects. On the film front, she will soon be seen in, 'Ram Setu', 'Kick 2', 'Cirkus' and 'Attack' along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:51 PM IST