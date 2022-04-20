It's a wrap for Harman Baweja's next web show starring Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher

Harman Baweja is super busy with multiple projects on the horizon this year. Last we heard, the creator-producer wrapped the shooting for his ambitious Punjabi film 'Honeymoon' starring Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin. Now the latest update is he has finished yet another project.

The untitled web series stars Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles.

Speaking about the project, Harman Baweja said, "Working with a veteran actor like Jackie Shroff and new-age star Sikandar Kher was an enriching process. We all had a great time shooting for the web show. It is based on an exciting concept and has the power to travel across the nation. I am sure the audience will enjoy it to the fullest."

Directed by ace Marathi director Ravi Jadhav, the web show is produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri.

Meanwhile, he is working on 'Captain India' with Hansal Mehta, starring Kartik Aaryan. He also has 'The Great Indian Kitchen' remake with Sanya Malhotra in the pipeline.

