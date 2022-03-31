'It really breaks me': John Abraham says it 'kills' him when he's asked to put an item song in his film

Bollywood actor John Abraham is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film 'Attack' with Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In one of his recent interviews, John spoke about how much it pains him when a producer asks him to include an ‘item number’ in his movies. He said that he doesn't want the music of his films to ever break the narrative.

For those unversed, most of his movies often include special dance numbers.

The actor stated that 'Jism' is still his favourite album. He also added that he has 'accidentally' got very nice songs, but also got extremely bad songs.

"For me the real dagger that pushes me down is when I am told that I have to have an item song in a film. And I don't want to sound condescending towards it but that kills me. That really breaks me," he said during the interaction with Tried and Refused Productions.

Earlier, his films like 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Satyamev Jayate 2', 'Rocky Handsome' and 'Batla House' featured special numbers by actress Nora Fatehi.

Meanwhile, 'Attack' starring John, Rakul and Jacqueline in lead roles, is all set to hit the theatres on April 1. John features in ‘Attack’ as a "super-soldier", who can operate "beyond normal human limits".

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:50 PM IST