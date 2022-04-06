'Is it a competition?' Netizens REACT to Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan's airport PDA with their new partners

Hours after Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan arrived at the Mumbai airport hand-in-hand with girlfriend and actress Saba Azad, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also indulged in PDA with boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni.

After Sussanne and Arslan’s video surfaced on social media, netizens were quick to call out the ‘competition’ between the estranged couple.

Hrithik and Saba sparked dating rumours when they were spotted walking out of a Mumbai restaurant holding hands. Hrithik was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. They parted ways in 2014.

On the other hand, Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan is the brother of 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Aly Goni. Sussanne and Arslan have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, both of them have remained tight-lipped about their equation. But Sussanne’s frequent reactions and comments on Arslan’s posts on social media have set tongues wagging.

They have also been spotted several times enjoying lunch and dinner dates in the city and jetting off for vacations.

Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in 'War' in 2019, while Saba was last seen as 'Pipsy' in the web series 'Rocket Boys' which is currently streaming on SonyLiv.

Besides that, Hrithik will also be seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone, and 'Vikram Vedha' with Saif Ali Khan.

'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.

Hrithik and Saif are acting together in a film after 20 years, their last joint appearance being in 'Naa Tum Jaano Naa Hum' (2002). This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

A cult film in its own right, 'Vikram Vedha' is based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal' and tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 09:36 AM IST