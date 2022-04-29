International Dance Day 2022: Five best videos of Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari, who rose to the limelight with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is known for his killer dance moves. The actor brings a fine blend of emotive energy and creative expressions through his dance.

On the occasion of World Dance Day, here are some of his dance videos that floored us.

Shantanu is seen dancing on 'Pyar Mera Ek Tarfa'. His moves and expression convey the turmoil of unrequited and one-sided love.

Shantanu's super energetic collaboration with Mohan Pandey revives the fandom that 'Rock Da Party' attracted and captures him acing hip-hop.

Here's an interesting spin on one of the most popular hook steps of 'Dholida' that created a trend on social media. Shantanu is seen grooving with the choreographer of 'Dholida' Kruti Mahesh to the song in Gangubai's style.

Shantanu's dance rendition of 'Kuch Yaar Nazar Nahi Aata' with his D3 co-star Kunwar Amar brings to the fore amazing footwork and some moves inspired by gymnastics. This dance reel will not only nostalgic but also make you want to learn the dance form.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 04:08 PM IST