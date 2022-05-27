Inside Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh groove to 'Dafli Wale' at Karan Johar's birthday bash

A video of Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, they can be seen grooving with Karan to late actor Rishi Kapoor's iconic song 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja'.

Ranbir even gets down on his knees to play the dafli. Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, a video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to 'Koi Mil Gaya' had also gone viral on social media. In another clip, Kajol and Karan Johar are seen matching steps.

Shah Rukh dancing to koi milgaya last night at Karan’s party.



His Presence and dance make karan party enjoyable and interesting#ShahRukhKhan #SRK



pic.twitter.com/PudhuKyh0g — 𝙈𝘼𝙅𝙊𝙍 𝙂𝙊𝙋𝘼𝙇🇮🇳 (@Gopalsrkian555) May 26, 2022

The star-studded event was attended by the who’s-who of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among many others.