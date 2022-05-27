e-Paper Get App

Inside Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh groove to 'Dafli Wale' at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Ranbir Kapoor even gets down on his knees to play the dafli

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

A video of Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor from filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, they can be seen grooving with Karan to late actor Rishi Kapoor's iconic song 'Dafli Wale Dafli Baja'.

Ranbir even gets down on his knees to play the dafli. Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, a video of Shah Rukh Khan grooving to 'Koi Mil Gaya' had also gone viral on social media. In another clip, Kajol and Karan Johar are seen matching steps.

The star-studded event was attended by the who’s-who of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan among many others.

Read Also
Alia Bhatt reacts to husband Ranbir Kapoor's adorable viral video with a baby, says it is a 'full...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentBollywoodInside Video: Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh groove to 'Dafli Wale' at Karan Johar's birthday bash

RECENT STORIES

International Women’s Health Day: All you need to know

International Women’s Health Day: All you need to know

ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in money-laundering case

ED files charge sheet against Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar in money-laundering case

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Karnataka: 25-year-old Dalit man killed in Kalaburagi over relationship with Muslim woman

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' change film title to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena...

Makers of Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj' change film title to 'Samrat Prithviraj' after Karni Sena...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Aryan Khan given clean chit by NCB in drugs-on-cruise case