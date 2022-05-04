Inside Pics: Karisma Kapoor hugs Salman Khan, Kiara Advani poses with Sidharth Malhotra and Kangana Ranaut at Arpita-Aayush's Eid bash

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and husband Aayush Sharma's Eid party turned out to be a star-studded affair. Several celebs including Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shehnaaz Gill and others attended the bash.

Several pictures and videos of the celebs have been doing the rounds on social media platforms. On Wednesday, many inside pictures from the party have also surfaced.

Actress Karisma reunited with 'Biwi No. 1' co-star Salman and shared heartwarming photos with him. In the pictures, Karisma was seen hugging the 'OG' and well, the cute moment has won hearts of netizens.

"Back with the OG ❤️💛❤️ Eid Mubarak everyone," she captioned her post. Take a look:

Designer Manish Malhotra also took to social media to share inside photos with Sidharth, Kiara, Karisma, Karan Johar and others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:22 PM IST