Inside Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and others attend Karisma Kapoor's dinner party

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor hosted a dinner party at her residence on Thursday night. It was attended by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and best friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and actor Sanjay Kapoor.

Needless to mention, the celebs arrived in style and looked stunning as they posed for the shutterbugs.

While Kareena opted for a multi-coloured kaftan teamed with high heels, Malaika wore beige leather pants and a matching tank top.

Malaika and Amruta also shared several inside photos from the dinner bash. Sharing a picture of the dinner table on her Instagram, Malaika wrote, "Uffff, Yummmm @therealkarismakapoor."

Check out all the pictures here:

Advertisement

Kareena also shared a glimpse of the super cute, tiny foot of her adorable son. Along with the picture, Kareena wrote, “Yeh kiosk jhoote hai? He is my (heart)”.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:51 AM IST