Inside Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash: Check out the grand decor, three-tier cakes and fancy menu

Filmmaker Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday on Wednesday (May 25). He will host a grand birthday bash for his friends, family and industry colleagues at Yash Raj Studios.

The celebrations have already begun as Karan's close friends and several celebrities were spotted arriving at his residence. Now, several inside photos from the bash have also surfaced on the internet.

Karan's good friend and fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared several videos with the filmmaker. On Instagram, he also gave a glimpse of the decor. One of the videos also shows a grand dinner table adorned with silver cutlery, white flowers, and elaborate candlestands.

Check out the photos and videos here:

Celebrities including Gauri Khan, Farah Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor and others attended the party.

Karan is leaving no stone unturned to make sure the bash turns out to be a memorable one.

According to media reports, Deepika Padukone will be flying back from Cannes Film Festival to be a part of Karan’s bash. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra will also attend the party.

While the theme of the party is black and bling, the entire setup of the bash will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like 'Kalank', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', 'Brahmastra', and 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar returns to direction after a hiatus of five years. The director will be helming 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:13 PM IST