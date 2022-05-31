Inaaya turns photographer for mother Soha Ali Khan in London - see photos

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan is on a vacation with her actor-husband Kunal Kemmu and their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

On Tuesday, the 'Tum Mile' actor shared a series of photos from her trip on Instagram.

"Tourists ( last picture taken by Inaaya)", she captioned the post.

In the pictures, Soha could be seen donning an orange-red co-ord set and Inaaya could be spotted sporting all-black attire for the visit. The mother-daughter duo posed for the camera, while standing on a bridge.

The last picture of the post features Soha with a fan, Inaaya showcased her photography skills in this picture.

Fans and friends from the industry were quick to react to the post. Soha's elder sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi commented, "MY inni Jaan!" and Soha's friend Shweta Bachchan Nanda commented, "I love her". A fan wrote, "Super Talented kid" in the comments section.

Kunal and Soha tied the knot in 2015 which was attended by their close friends and family members. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter Inaaya.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soha is currently working on a show called 'Hush-Hush'.