In Pics: Vicky Kaushal, Yash, Nora Fatehi and other Bollywood celebs papped in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Yash, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shanaya Kapoor, Ameesha Patel, Jubin Nautiyal and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Vicky was seen jetting off from the city at the Mumbai airport. He was in his casual best in a blue Balmain t-shirt and washed denims.

Soha Ali Khan was too spotted making a splash in the city with daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Superstar Yash, along with Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, were seen promoting their upcoming film 'KGF Chapter 2' at an event held in the city.

Nora Fatehi, who is one of the fittest actresses in B-Town, waved at the paps as she was seen in the city. Madhuri Dixit too was clicked exiting a salon.

Singer Jubin Nautiyal and actress Nikita Dutta were also papped by the shutterbugs together. The two are rumoured to be dating each other.

Shanaya Kapoor, who is soon set to mark her debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak' also made a statement in a beige top and bright green pants.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 07:30 PM IST