In Pics: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and other celebs spotted

Several Bollywood and television celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shraddha Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

They got papped as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

Actress Tara Sutaria was seen with her team members stepping out of a salon in the city's suburbs. She wore denim shorts and full-sleeve black crop top. The actress looked gorgeous and posed for the paparazzi before heading out in her car.

Her 'Ek Villain Returns' co-star Arjun Kapoor also got papped in the city earlier today.

ALSO READ Photos: Suhana Khan hides her face after paps spot her in Bandra with a mystery boy

'Bigg Boss 15' finalists and lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were spotted outside the 'Naagin 6' actor's house.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were spotted in Bandra. Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 07:51 PM IST