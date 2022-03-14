In Pics: Sussanne Khan and rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni are all smiles as they return to Mumbai

Sussanne Khan, the ex-wife of Hrithik Roshan, was spotted outside the airport with her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

The duo returned to the city from an undisclosed location on Sunday night.

As soon as they were spotted by the paparazzi, they were chased till their car where Sussanne and Arslan posed for them, before driving away.

Sussanne and Arslan have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. However, both of them have remained tightlipped about their equation. But Sussanne’s frequent reactions and comments on Arslan’s posts on social media have set tongues wagging.

If reports are to be believed, the duo met through their common friends in the television industry and have struck a chord ever since.

Arslan is the brother of 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Aly Goni, and is best known for his stint in the show 'Jia Aur Jia'.

Hrithik and Sussanne were granted divorce by a family court in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan.

Meanwhile, Hrithik too is rumoured to be dating actress-singer Saba Azad. The two have been spotted at dinner dates in the city, and recently, Saba was even seen enjoying a family lunch with the Roshans.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:58 AM IST