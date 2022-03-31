In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai after wrapping up 'Pathaan' Spain schedule

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned to Mumbai after almost a month, wrapping up the shoot schedule of his upcoming film 'Pathaan' in Spain.

The 56-year-old actor was spotted making an exit from the airport, accompanied by his manager Pooja and his guards.

SRK sported a casual look in a white t-shirt and washed jeans. He concealed his 'Pathaan' look with a cap, mask and shades.

SRK, along with co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, reportedly shot for some high-octane action scenes in Spain.

Director Siddharth Anand had recently said that the Spain schedule of the film turned out beyond what he had envisaged.

"We have all the intent to make 'Pathaan' the biggest event film of India, given that we have the colossal superstars of our country in the film," he had srated.

A few days ago, SRK shared a video to announce the film's release date. The action-drama is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return to the theatres after over four years. He had last starred in the 2018 film 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:00 AM IST