In Pics: Shah Rukh Khan goes for a drive with kids AbRam and Suhana in Bandra

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with his kids Suhana and AbRam in Bandra on Sunday.

The 'Pathaan' actor took a break from his busy shoot schedule and decided to spend some quality time with his kids.

According to several photos and videos doing the rounds on social media platforms, Shah Rukh can be seen driving around his kids in and around his home.

AbRam can be seen sitting on his sister Suhana's lap. Check out their photos here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was reportedly spotted shooting for Atlee's next in Mumbai last week. According to viral photos, his face was covered and the actor was seen getting inside an ambulance.

A few days ago, SRK shared a video to announce the release date of his much-awaited film 'Pathaan'. The action drama is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's return to the theatres after over four years. He had last starred in the 2018 film 'Zero' alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

On the other hand, Suhana will reportedly mark her OTT debut soon alongside Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The trio will feature in Zoya Akhtar's next, which is touted to be an adaptation of the renowned 'Archie Comics'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 01:57 PM IST