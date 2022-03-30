In Pics: Sexy Lisa Haydon flaunts her toned legs in swimsuit she got when she was 19

Actress Lisa Haydon has time and again proved that age is just a number for her and that she is one of the fittest members of B-Town.

The 35-year-old actress makes sure to keep her fans hooked to her with some of the sexiest posts on social media.

Now, taking it a notch higher, Lisa recently dropped a slew of pictures on her Instagram handle, in which she can be seen looking ravishing in a monochrome swimsuit.

But what really blew the minds of her fans and left them spellbound was her caption. The actress revealed that the swimsuit in the picture was bought by her when she was just 19.

"Bought this swimsuit when I was 19…. Slurrrp," she wrote.

In the photos, she can be seen sipping her drink by the waters. She has kept her hair down and can be seen flaunting her sexy, long legs as she poses for the camera.

Fans of the actress were left in awe of Lisa's fitness. "And here we can't even fit in the clothes bought 19 days ago," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "How do you do it? Plzz share your diet and exercise regime."

The 'India's Next Top Model' host, who got married to Dino Lalvani in October 2016, is a mother of three children. She gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.

In June last year, they then welomed their third child, a daughter.

On the professional front, Lisa has been a part of several Bollywood films like 'Aisha', 'Queen', 'Housefull 3' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 02:07 PM IST