In Pics: Sexy Kiara Advani sizzles in strapless gown with thigh-high slit during 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' promotions

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani turned heads during a promotional event for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' on Wednesday.

Clad in a gorgeous strapless yellow gown with a thigh-high slit, Kiara oozed oomph as she struck some of the sexiest poses for the camera.

The actress styled her hair in a messy bun and kept her make-up and accessories to the bare minimum.

Sharing these pictures, Kiara captioned the post, “'Twas a bright sunny day”.

Meanwhile, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is all set to hit the silver screens on May 20. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, it also stars Kartik Aaryan and Tabu in lead roles.

The horror comedy is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's iconic 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which released in 2007.

Apart from this, Kiara will also be seen in the film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli in lead roles and is slated to hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

Kiara also has filmmaker Shankar's next directorial starring Ram Charan. The film marks the second collaboration of the two actors after the Telugu actioner 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama', which had released in 2019.

She will also feature alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:57 AM IST