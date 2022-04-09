In Pics: Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Urvashi Rautela, Esha Gupta, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari and others were spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday.

While some of them were spotted departing and arriving at the airport, others got papped at different locations across Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional commitments.

While Vicky was spotted at the airport as he returned to the city, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen as they jetted off for the shoot of their upcoming film 'The Night Manager'.

Saif Ali Khan was papped as he stepped out of a posh Bandra restaurant post lunch with kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur were at their fashionable best as they promoted their upcoming film 'Jersey' in the city.

Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a blue suit and pant as he gave the shutterbugs a thumbs up.

Have a look at the photos here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:24 PM IST