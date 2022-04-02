In Pics: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, and others attend Jayantilal Gada’s birthday bash

Indian film producer and distributor, Jayantilal Gada, of Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) India Ltd hosted a grand birthday bash that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Those in attendance were Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

Sharad Kelkar | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Over the years, Gada has bankrolled and distributed some of the biggest movies which include 'Kahaani', 'Badla', 'Dream Girl', Bell Bottom’, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Attack', and 'RRR' to name a few.

