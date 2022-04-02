e-Paper Get App
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / In Pics: Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan, and others attend Jayantilal Gada’s birthday bash

Jayantilal Gada is the founder of Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) India Ltd.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Indian film producer and distributor, Jayantilal Gada, of Popular Entertainment Network (PEN) India Ltd hosted a grand birthday bash that was attended by the who's who of Bollywood.

Those in attendance were Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan among others.

Check out the pictures below.

Anupam Kher with Jayantilal Gada
John Abraham
Ranveer Singh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar
Abhishek Bachchan
Anil Kapoor
Shantanu Maheshwari
Vivek Oberoi
Johnny Lever
Sharad Kelkar

Sharad Kelkar | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Over the years, Gada has bankrolled and distributed some of the biggest movies which include 'Kahaani', 'Badla', 'Dream Girl', Bell Bottom’, 'The Accidental Prime Minister', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Attack', and 'RRR' to name a few.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 09:09 AM IST